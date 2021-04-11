OAX Trading Down 10.9% This Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, OAX has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $38.11 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00056078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00085641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.00621436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00034828 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.