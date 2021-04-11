Obee Network (OBEE) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Obee Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $39,094.20 and $33,897.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Obee Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obee Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00068251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00295209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $430.26 or 0.00717116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,805.19 or 0.99678238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $482.82 or 0.00804723 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obee Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obee Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obee Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.