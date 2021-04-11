Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCDGF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “reduce” rating for the company.

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

