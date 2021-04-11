Ocean Protocol Hits Market Cap of $736.66 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00002874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $736.66 million and approximately $44.47 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00084361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.92 or 0.00614878 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00042678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033273 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

