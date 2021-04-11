OceanEx Token Achieves Market Cap of $10.29 Million (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $392,740.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00295782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.34 or 0.00722813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,479.18 or 1.01112373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.77 or 0.00802099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00017917 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

