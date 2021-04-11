OctoFi Price Reaches $86.70 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $86.70 or 0.00145006 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $69.14 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00083847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00620336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00033079 BTC.

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

