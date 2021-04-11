Odyssey (OCN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.44 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $13.72 million and $1.44 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00055658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.40 or 0.00614012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00035002 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

