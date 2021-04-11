Odyssey Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.96 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $686,888.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00054432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00081929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00609392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00038627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00031910 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

