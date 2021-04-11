Offshift (XFT) Price Down 26.3% This Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00005299 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $118,819.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,813.16 or 0.99945486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00036195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00102526 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001331 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005682 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,960,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

