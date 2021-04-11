OIN Finance (OIN) Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $709,712.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OIN Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00055197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00087685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.64 or 0.00610887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00036075 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,119,585 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OIN Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OIN Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.