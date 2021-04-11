OKCash (OK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,215.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $21,215.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,792.13 or 0.99990014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00036248 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00102685 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001252 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005612 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 80,357,350 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

