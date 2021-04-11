Olyseum (OLY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $238,691.00

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $39.69 million and approximately $238,691.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Olyseum has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Olyseum Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,473,641 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

