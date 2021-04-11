Olyseum Price Up 15.4% This Week (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $44.77 million and $227,393.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olyseum coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00067550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.25 or 0.00304221 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $443.52 or 0.00736294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,092.82 or 1.01420509 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.82 or 0.00761684 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,140,468,005 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

