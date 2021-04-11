OMG Network Price Up 24.2% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $9.69 or 0.00016128 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $523.20 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.60 or 0.00370404 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002181 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001727 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

