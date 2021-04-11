Omni Market Capitalization Achieves $4.77 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $8.47 or 0.00014090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $4.77 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,191 coins and its circulating supply is 562,875 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

