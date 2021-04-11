Omni Trading 2.5% Lower This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.36 or 0.00012313 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $1.67 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.00431034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,190 coins and its circulating supply is 562,874 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

