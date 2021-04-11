ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 182.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327,940 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of ONEOK worth $78,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

OKE stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.