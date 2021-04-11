OneRoot Network (RNT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.20 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $246,754.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00055776 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00086275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00619316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034680 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

RNT is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

