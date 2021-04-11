Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Shares Down 4.3%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC) shares traded down 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

