Ontology Hits Market Capitalization of $1.59 Billion (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $454.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00050282 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.67 or 0.00379166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011788 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00025366 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,974,658 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

