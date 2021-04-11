Opacity 1-Day Volume Tops $430,684.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000576 BTC on popular exchanges. Opacity has a total market cap of $27.84 million and approximately $430,684.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00057011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00084148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.47 or 0.00620401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00032740 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

OPCT is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.