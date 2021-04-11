Open Governance Token (OPEN) Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $3.25 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00004513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00056078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00085641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.98 or 0.00621436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00034828 BTC.

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

