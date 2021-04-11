Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. Open Lending’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $758,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1,047.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 65.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.