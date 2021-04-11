Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0113 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and $2.50 million worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00086560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034745 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

