OpenDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.54 or 0.00615367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032341 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OPEN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

