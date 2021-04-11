Opus Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Opus has a market capitalization of $706,663.76 and approximately $65.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Opus has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00087785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.60 or 0.00611779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00034931 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.