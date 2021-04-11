OracleChain (OCT) Price Tops $0.0156

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $468,643.49 and approximately $62,347.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00295782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.34 or 0.00722813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,479.18 or 1.01112373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.77 or 0.00802099 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00017917 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain launched on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.