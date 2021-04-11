OracleChain (OCT) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. OracleChain has a market capitalization of $488,384.83 and $84,006.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OracleChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00067763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00296908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.22 or 0.00731594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,309.21 or 0.99468845 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.37 or 0.00782153 BTC.

OracleChain Profile

OracleChain was first traded on June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OracleChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OracleChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.