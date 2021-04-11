Oraichain Token (ORAI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.45 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $42.53 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.56 or 0.00071169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.83 or 0.00615115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00031984 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 coins and its circulating supply is 999,274 coins. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

