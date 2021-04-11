Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.18

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Orbs has a market cap of $400.86 million and approximately $693,097.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbs has traded down 29.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00083765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00622923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033160 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.