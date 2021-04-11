O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 1.0% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total transaction of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.36.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $8.49 on Friday, reaching $516.71. The stock had a trading volume of 423,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,554. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.16 and a 1 year high of $517.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

