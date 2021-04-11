Orient Walt 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $999,392.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Orient Walt has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $999,392.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00297266 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.58 or 0.00722421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,121.52 or 1.00404242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $476.66 or 0.00796029 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00018130 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

