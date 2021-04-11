Origin Protocol (OGN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $174.58 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $735.08 million and approximately $174.58 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00004361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00055804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020250 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00086560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00616834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00034745 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 281,994,300 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.