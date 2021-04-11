Orion Protocol (ORN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28.51 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Orion Protocol has a market cap of $336.05 million and approximately $28.51 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.08 or 0.00026762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00056730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00084012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.20 or 0.00615994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00042623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00032696 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,894,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

