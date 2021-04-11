Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Decreased by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 740,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $70.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

