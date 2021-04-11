Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,076 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of Owens Corning worth $45,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $96.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.65.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

