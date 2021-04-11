Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $1.86 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $99.83 million and approximately $385,149.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,813.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,140.01 or 0.03577791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00418915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $683.12 or 0.01142083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.53 or 0.00549249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00449963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.26 or 0.00389980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003560 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,754,434 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

