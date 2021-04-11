Oxygen Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.37 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $157.40 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00005242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

