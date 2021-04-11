Oxygen (OXY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.25 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Oxygen has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $166.15 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $3.31 or 0.00005513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000868 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.