PAC Global (PAC) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

