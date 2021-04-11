PAC Protocol (PAC) Trading Down 6.2% This Week

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market capitalization of $152.84 million and $448,487.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,339,232,939 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

