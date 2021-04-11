Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.20 and a 1-year high of $236.52.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

