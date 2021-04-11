Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,827 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XLNX opened at $129.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.45 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.65.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.