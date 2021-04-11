Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $195,397,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.16. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.