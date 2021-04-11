Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $188.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

