Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 47,535 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.9% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $3,114,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $2,031,000. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,685 shares of company stock worth $17,160,780. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

