Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

AON stock opened at $237.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $238.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.14 and a 200-day moving average of $212.18.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

