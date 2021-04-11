Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,462 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.84.

NYSE MHK opened at $202.93 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $202.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

