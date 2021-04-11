Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $339.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.45.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

