Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,772 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $647,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,706,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3,815.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

